ATLANTA (CBS46) – Tuesday’s primary in Georgia saw some voters in line for upwards of four hours and sparked complaints across the country about problems with Georgia’s system. But long waits at polling precincts is nothing new in Georgia even as calls for change ring loud ahead of November.
Historically, Georgia has some of the longest wait times in the nation. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, in 2018’s Congressional mid-term elections, Georgians had an average wait time of 21.7 minutes, which was two-and-a-half times the national average. The same group found Georgia had one of the nation’s largest increases in wait times from the 2014 election to the 2018 election.
Looking deeper, according to the Brennan Center, minority voters reported the longest wait times in 2018. The Brennan Center said Latino voters waited 46 percent longer than white voters while Black voters waited 45 percent longer than their white counterparts. The Brennan Center said the numbers from 2018 were in line with similar findings from 2012.
The Brennan Center said no one factor impacted the lengthy wait times, but that several policy changes could help with alleviating some of the problems associated with long wait times. Among the policy changes were: provide resources sufficient to minimize voter wait times; plan for an above-trend spike in turnout; limit polling place closures; and others.
Georgia has closed more than 200 polling places since the Shelby County vs. Holder decision from the Supreme Court overturned parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required pre-clearance for changes to state election laws in multiple states. Additionally, there were 80 fewer polling places in metro Atlanta for the June primary.
The problems and chaos Georgia went through Tuesday left the state with plenty of questions to answer on how to alleviate wait times as November’s general election that will include what’s expected to be a strongly contested presidential race looms large on the horizon.
