ATLANTA (CBS46)—A favorite Atlanta radio personality will return to the airways after a months-long health battle.
Radio One Atlanta announced Ryan Cameron will return to the airway on Majic 107.5/97.5 on Monday, August 3rd.
Cameron has been off the air for several months while he was recuperating from surgery (https://bit.ly/2X6UZtN), according to Radio One.
“Because of Covid-19, protests and politics, it’s been a challenging time for many of our listeners. Ryan’s voice is needed now more than ever! We are extremely happy to welcome Ryan back behind the microphone to entertain and inform the ATL.” said Derek Harper, Operation Manager of Radio One Atlanta.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Cameron became known as the "Ryan King” and is a two-time Emmy Award Winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.
Ryan has been the leading voice to inspire, inform and entertain Atlanta for 25 plus years.
