Dacula, GA (CBS46) Longtime Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks has passed away at the age of 76.
A statement released Thursday says Wilbanks died Thursday following a battle with cancer.
He served two terms as the city's mayor in the 1970's and returned to office in 2002.
A visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home at 120 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. His funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Hebron Baptist Church, 202 Hebron Church Road in Dacula.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.