Decatur, GA (CBS46) DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy, who spent 30 years with the department, has announced his retirement.
Conroy says he'll step down on April 30 after serving as chief since December of 2013.
Conroy was raised in DeKalb County and dedicated his career to help improve public safety in the native county.
He graduated from Peachtree High School and received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University.
“Chief Conroy is an example of the best DeKalb County has to offer,” said CEO Thurmond in a press release. “His selfless dedication to public service and commitment to honesty, integrity and professionalism has set an example for all DeKalb employees.”
A nationwide search is taking place to find his replacement.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
