GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) After serving the community for nearly a quarter of a decade, longtime Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Sheriff Conway made the announcement Tuesday morning. He began his career in 1973 as an officer for the Gwinnett County Police Department, serving for 11 years.
He rose in the department to the rank of lieutenant before moving on to serve as a magistrate judge for seven years and Chief of Police of Lawrenceville for six years.
Sheriff Conway was elected sheriff in 1996 and is currently serving in his fifth term of office.
He released this statement Tuesday morning:
"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Gwinnett County as their sheriff for 24 years. My office employs the finest staff in the state of Georgia and I’m proud of the many accomplishments we’ve achieved together.
My decision to not seek re-election was not made easily, but I have reached a point in my life where I desire to pursue other opportunities which will afford me more time with my family, who recently suffered a great loss.
I hired Chief Deputy Lou Solis two years ago with the intention of preparing him to succeed me. Chief Deputy Solis has worked exhaustively over the past two years to familiarize himself with our operations. His work ethic is unparalleled and his contributions to our office are great. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership time and time again.
I am certain that Lou Solis will continue to make the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office a standout. We routinely receive visitors from other agencies across the country who seek to implement our programs in their jurisdictions. Programs like Operation Second Chance (Jail Dogs) the Gwinnett Re-entry Intervention Program (GRIP), the 287(g) program and the new veteran’s therapeutic program (The Barracks) are sprouting across the nation because we started them right here in Gwinnett. The benefits to our county are immeasurable and we take great pride in seeing similar programs benefit other communities nationwide.
I thank the many faithful supporters who placed their trust in me election after election over the past two decades. I will always be thankful for the opportunity you provided me to serve as your sheriff and hope the positive contributions we’ve made together will continue to benefit our community for many years to come."
