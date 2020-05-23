Georgia National Guard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Army National Guard will put on special helicopter flyovers in north and south Georgia on Memorial Day to honor our fallen soldiers.

On Monday, one flight will take off from the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, in a route that will take it over the national cemeteries in Marietta and Canton, then over Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Lake Lanier, Cumming, and Woodstock.

Flyover Map

The second flight will leave Hunter Army Air Field and fly over Tybee Island, Bonaventure Cemetery, Glennville Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Albany, and Savannah.

Flyover Map 2

These flyovers are intended to serve as a somber reminder of the high price that has been paid for freedom, and the debt owed for it.

Share your photos of the flyover with CBS46, using the tag #GeorgiaGuardRemembers to show support.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.