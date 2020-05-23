ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Army National Guard will put on special helicopter flyovers in north and south Georgia on Memorial Day to honor our fallen soldiers.
On Monday, one flight will take off from the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, in a route that will take it over the national cemeteries in Marietta and Canton, then over Atlanta, Stone Mountain, Lake Lanier, Cumming, and Woodstock.
The second flight will leave Hunter Army Air Field and fly over Tybee Island, Bonaventure Cemetery, Glennville Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Albany, and Savannah.
These flyovers are intended to serve as a somber reminder of the high price that has been paid for freedom, and the debt owed for it.
Share your photos of the flyover with CBS46, using the tag #GeorgiaGuardRemembers to show support.
