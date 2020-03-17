ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! Amazon plans to hire over hundreds of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia.
On Tuesday, the company announced the opening of 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in their fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon's service.
In Georgia, Amazon expects to add 1500 jobs across the state, including more than 600 jobs in the greater Atlanta metro area.
In addition to the new roles that the company will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more depending on the region in the U.S.
Amazon released the following statement:
"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back," according to a press release."
Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow
