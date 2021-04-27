KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! CarMax is looking to hire several associates for its auto finance center in Kennesaw.
The company will be hosting a curbside hiring event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday with potential for on-the-spot job offers, Carmax said in a statement.
They are looking to hire 90 customer service positions at their center on Chastain Meadows Court.
The company will be interviewing candidates while they remain in their vehicles and everyone participating is required to wear a mask.
A spokesperson with CarMax said, "those interested in attending can find more information and RSVP here. If you can’t make it out to the event on Thursday, you are still encouraged to apply for an open position on CarMax’s careers site."
