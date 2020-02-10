HENRY CO., Ga (CBS46)—In the market for a new job? The Georgia Department of Labor, Henry County Schools, Henry County Board of Commissioners, and the Henry County Development Authority have teamed up to host a jobs fair.
It’ll take place February 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dutchtown High School, 149 Mitchell Road, Hampton. The hiring event will take place in the school’s cafeteria.
Job seekers with Employ Georgia accounts may use their credentials to register for the job fair at https://tinyurl.com/t7544r2 .
New users can create an account by visiting http://employgeorgia.com/ .
After creating an account, job seekers will be allowed to register for the event.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses, and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.