DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—Are you in the market for a job?
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office announced they are looking for deputy sheriffs and detention officers.
“The application process is completely accessible online,” says DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox. “During these challenging times, job-seekers might consider a career in law enforcement. We want to make it as convenient as possible for men and women who want to join our team.”
According to a press release, the agency has adjusted some testing procedures to comply with guidelines for social distancing during the pandemic.
In addition, certain interviews can be conducted digitally using Zoom or by phone.
Sheriff’s deputy position pays just under $41,000 and for a complete description, please click: https://www.dekalbsheriff.org/careers/sheriffs-deputy/.
Sheriff detention officer pays between $35,000 to $37,000 and for a complete description, please click: https://www.dekalbsheriff.org/careers/detention-officer/.
To apply, visit the agency website at www.dekalbsheriff.org and see the Careers section on the homepage or call the Recruitment Team at 404-298-8285.
