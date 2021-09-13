Earns Dicks Sporting Goods

FILE- This Feb. 28, 2018, file photo shows a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Arlington Heights, Ill. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. said on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 of its stores, replacing the gear with merchandise it believes will sell better at those locations. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

 Nam Y. Huh

ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking for a job, consider DICK’S Sporting Goods. The company has announced it will host its own “National Signing Day” on September 15 to support a hiring efforts for seasonal associate positions.

Positions are available nationwide.

Applicants who are passionate about sports and being part of a team are encouraged to attend the signing event at the following locations in the Atlanta area:

  • Newnan
  • McDonough
  • Canton
  • Cumming
  • Fayetteville
  • Alpharetta
  • Atlanta (Lenox Marketplace, Perimeter Pointe, Cumberland Mall, Distribution Center)
  • Buford
  • Loganville
  • Norcross
  • Marietta
  • Tucker
  • Kennesaw

DICK's says it will offer employees competitive pay and up to 25% off in store discounts.

Applications are being accepted on the DICK's Sporting Good's website. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

