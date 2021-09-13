ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking for a job, consider DICK’S Sporting Goods. The company has announced it will host its own “National Signing Day” on September 15 to support a hiring efforts for seasonal associate positions.
Positions are available nationwide.
Applicants who are passionate about sports and being part of a team are encouraged to attend the signing event at the following locations in the Atlanta area:
- Newnan
- McDonough
- Canton
- Cumming
- Fayetteville
- Alpharetta
- Atlanta (Lenox Marketplace, Perimeter Pointe, Cumberland Mall, Distribution Center)
- Buford
- Loganville
- Norcross
- Marietta
- Tucker
- Kennesaw
DICK's says it will offer employees competitive pay and up to 25% off in store discounts.
Applications are being accepted on the DICK's Sporting Good's website. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.