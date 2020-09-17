ATLANTA Ga. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! FedEx plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees in Atlanta.
The company announced Thursday it plans to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout their network, including more than 3,000 people at their FedEx Ground facilities in Atlanta.
According to the press release, the open positions are available for package handlers, many of which may become full time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand.
Part-Time Positions include the following:
· Competitive rates
· Day and night shifts available
· Vision and dental benefits
· Tuition assistance
· Promote from within philosophy
· Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
· Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
· Must be at least 18 years old
· No minimum education requirements
· Must be willing to load and unload packages
Interested applicants should visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.