ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! Firehouse Subs plans to hire hundreds of employees in metro Atlanta.
On Wednesday, the company announced hiring nearly 200 employees to fill crew member, shift leader and management roles across its 57 restaurants in the greater Atlanta area.
Interested applicants should visit firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/ to find their nearest Firehouse Subs Atlanta restaurant and phone number, call and ask to speak to a manager about applying.
