Need a job? Now’s your chance! A metro Atlanta food-service company plans to hire 125 employee at their plant in Jackson.
The Bonduelle plant is seeking to hiring frontline positions ranging from forklift operators and machine operators to team members who assemble products, according to the press release.
As of now the company has 3,800 dedicated employees working in four manufacturing facilities across the U.S.
To apply, people can visit their website at readypac.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.