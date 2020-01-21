DEKALB Co., Ga. (CBS46)—Looking for a new job in DeKalb County?

WorkSource DeKalb announced they will have an employment mobile unit stationed throughout DeKalb County to help put citizens back to work.

“Residents have access to services like job search assistance, workshops, training, resume writing, and interviewing tips. Businesses may also use the mobile unit for interviewing, training, pre-employment screenings or recruiting, a spokesperson announced.”

The Mobile Career Center will also help residents who are interested in applying for the DeKalb County year-round internship program.

The year-round internship program helps adults ages 16-24 with short-term internship opportunities. There are income restrictions for the internship program.

Here’s the Mobile Career Center’s schedule for the remainder of January:

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DeKalb Access & Resource Center

949 North Hairston Rd.

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1 - 4 p.m.

Community Achievement Center (Job Fair)

4522 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

Decatur, GA 30034

Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Merci Hills

5959 Fairington Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30038

Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lithonia-Davidson Library

6821 Church St.

Lithonia, GA 30058

Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

DeKalb DCS

2910 Miller Rd. Suite 150

Decatur, GA 30035

