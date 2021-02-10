Need a job? Now’s your chance! Governor Kemp announced Wednesday that a meal delivery service company is set to invest $3.2 million in opening a distribution facility in Austell.
Freshly Inc. plans to hire 150 employees during the initial operating phase and at least 250 at the Cobb facility by the end of 2021. They are looking to fill positions in warehousing, operations and maintenance.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome this rapidly growing meal delivery service brand to the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp.
“Our robust logistics infrastructure and highly skilled workforce have been critical to attracting new jobs and opportunities, which continue to put hardworking Georgians back to work," he added.
The 134,000-square-foot facility will be Freshly’s largest dedicated order-assembly facility to date and will begin operating in mid-February, according to the press release.
“2020 was a year of monumental growth for Freshly. We joined the Nestlé USA family, expanded West Coast operations, and launched FreshlyFit, to name a few major milestones,” said Freshly Founder and CEO Mike Wystrach.
“Joining Nestlé has allowed us to scale bigger and faster, getting us to this next stage of growth. We are thrilled to continue in 2021 by expanding operations in the Southeast and have plans to add even more facilities this year that will help further our mission of delivering nutritious and convenient meals," he added.
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Freshly are encouraged to visit here for additional information.
