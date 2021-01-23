Need a job? Now’s your chance! Six Flags Over Georgia plans to hire over 2,500 employees for the 2021 season.
The theme park is set to open for the season on March 6. Park officials are looking to fill the following positions:
· Rides
· Food and Beverage
· Security
· Admissions
· Retail
· Park Services
· Loss Prevention
· Aquatics
· Entertainment
· Games
Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com. Once submitted, Six Flags will contact applicants for a virtual interview should qualifications be met.
