AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Need a job? Now’s your chance! Six Flags Over Georgia plans to hire over 3,000 employees for the 2020 season.
Starting on February 8, the park will be offering on-the-spot hiring during a series of job fairs. The next hiring event will be on Sunday, February 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Six Flags Over Georgia’s Employment Center, located at 275 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell.
The park told CBS46 that it will also offer jobseekers an opportunity to become part of the team with Walk-In Wednesdays. Every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., candidates 18 years of age and older can meet with management and be hired on-the-spot.
On-The-Spot hiring positions include:
• Rides
• Culinary/Catering
• Admissions
• Retail
• Park Services
• Aquatics
• Entertainment
• Games
• Human Resources
• Security
• Warehouse
• Cash Control/Finance
• Marketing
Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online first at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the job fairs; however, walk-up applicants will be accepted. Six Flags Over Georgia opens for the 2020 season on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.