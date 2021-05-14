ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thousands of jobs in the Atlanta area are waiting to be filled.
Many of them, but not all, are in the restaurant industry which lost nearly six million jobs in the first six weeks of the pandemic.
"On Tuesday May 18th, from 1-7PM we are hosting a Lowe's supply chain hiring day and the intent is to hire more than 100 associates for this center here in Rome," said Anthony Johnson, Regional Distribution Center Manager at Lowe's in the Rome, GA area.
Johnson says Spring and Summer are Lowe's busy seasons. "Nationwide, the supply chain is going to be hiring over 1,600 associates."
Regionally, Cracker Barrel says it's looking to hire at least 700 people for its stores in the Atlanta area.
"The reason that we're hiring is quite honestly our wonderful guests are coming back." said Clint Lautenschleger, VP of and Human Resource Field Services at Cracker Barrel.
He says they're looking to fill all sorts of positions ranging from servers, to cooks, dishwashers and retail associates. A hiring event runs until 9PM Friday, and another:
Saturday, May 15: The Avenue East Cobb – 4475 Roswell Rd Ste 1520, Marietta, GA 30062
"You can come to one of our hiring events this weekend, two you can text barrel to 97211 or you can visit our website at crackerbarrel.com/careers," said Lautenschleger.
It's an industry that's on a gradual road to recovery. A census poll from April says more than half of hospitality business said they will need to hire more people in the next six months but almost 40-percent of restaurant companies said they're having trouble finding servers, cooks and other employees.
We asked DJ Mitchell, owner of 15 Atlanta area McDonald's restaurants how badly he needs employees. "Really, really badly. It's been you know for obvious reasons but we through COVID, we downsized our staff. Some folks weren't comfortable working in restaurants any longer, sales were muted to be perfectly honest about it," he answered.
Mitchell says things are beginning to pick back up at his locations. "I could hire ten at each of my restaurants tomorrow and I would be thrilled to have them."
Along with hiring, some companies are raising wages to help bring workers back.
Chipotle announced it's raising its average hourly pay to fifteen dollars an hour by the end of June.
McDonald's corporate-owned locations are increasing wages an average of ten-percent in the next few months with an hourly pay of fifteen bucks an hour by 2024.
Here is information on hiring events in our area:
CRACKER BARREL:
WHEN: Friday, May 14, from 4 – 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WHERE: Friday, May 14: Coolray Field – 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Saturday, May 15: The Avenue East Cobb – 4475 Roswell Rd Ste 1520, Marietta, GA 30062
AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS: Clint Lautenschleger, Vice President, Human Resources Field Services at Cracker Barrel
PHOTOS/BROLL: Available to view and download here
ONSITE CONTACT: Kristen Fraser, Senior Communications Manager at Cracker Barrel - 615.674.4590
MCDONALD'S:
"
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.
To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training."
LOWE'S
"
- Lowe’s is hosting a walk-in hiring event at its distribution center in Adairsville to fill more than 115 jobs, making it easy for anyone to start a career with Lowe’s. Lowe’s is hiring full-time team members for day, night and weekend shifts.
- The event is part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,600 supply chain associates at 17 distribution centers across the U.S. to round out its teams this spring and summer, the busiest season for home improvement.
- Candidates (18+) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
- Lowe’s provides competitive pay and offers performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.
- Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s.
- Apply in-person from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday May 18 at Lowe’s distribution center: 255 Prosperity Way, NE, Adairsville, Ga. 30103
- No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.
- Lowe’s offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match and an employee stock purchase plan. On-site amenities are available at the distribution center, including a health center.
- Visit jobs.lowes.com to learn more about career opportunities near you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.