Need a job? Now’s your chance! Zoo Atlanta is looking to fill several seasonal positions at their upcoming virtual job fair.
The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, February 16 and job seekers must pre-apply online in advance to join the event.
Available positions include:
- Guest Service Agents
- Ride Attendants
- Merchandise Associate Sales Cashiers
- Membership Sales Associates
- Summer Safari Camp Instructors
Once participants complete the mandatory pre-application online they will receive an invitation to a Zoom interview with a Zoo Atlanta hiring manager on February 16.
Visit here to learn more and to pre-apply.
TRENDING STORIES:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.