ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)— Saturday is your chance to safely dispose of old, unused or unwanted medication.
The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was created to give consumers options of how to dispose of their expired prescriptions.
According to a national health survey, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.
The Drug Enforcement Administration reported “the study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”
Click here to find a site near you.
You can drop off medication until 2 p.m. Saturday.
