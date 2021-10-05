ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two organizations are teaming up to connect Atlanta and Stockbridge jobseekers with company's hiring in their area.
On Oct. 7, Better Together and Light of the World Christian Tabernacle is holding a hiring event for community members. Interested participants can attend resume building and interview training workshops, apply for a variety of positions and talk to employers looking to make on-the-spot hires.
Volunteers will be on site to help watch after children of parents attending the event in search of work and assistance is available for those with trouble accessing haircuts, interview appropriate clothing and transportation.
The job fair is part of Better Together's “Better Jobs” program, which has helped 34,000 job seekers find employment.
