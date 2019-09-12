Outdoor clothing brand prAna has launched their "dream job" promotion for people who want to find their calling.
Applicants must submit a short video here detailing their passion.
The winner will get $100,000 to pursue their dream and will have to quit their day job.
The contest runs through September 16.
