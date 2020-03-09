ATLANTA (CBS46)—Looking to book a campground for the spring and summer seasons?
Georgia Power announced they have rolled out a new campground reservation website.
The site gives patrons the option to book a campground at one of the company’s more than 40 recreational properties.
According to a spokesperson at Georgia Power, “now on the Georgia Power Lakes website, visitors can easily reserve a camping spot, virtually tour campgrounds and facilities, reserve recreation areas and learn more about campground and lake activities.”
Georgia Power owns and operates 15 lake properties across Georgia for power generation and resident recreation.
To reserve your spot, please click:https://reservations.gplakes.com/
Through the new reservation site, you can:
• Easily reserve a camping spot at your favorite Georgia Power lake or campground by picking the campground from a drop-down menu and selecting the dates you want to visit on the calendar. Availability and site amenities, such as electric service and water hookup, are shown for each campsite.
• See an aerial view of the facility, allowing you to know exactly where your campsite is within the campground and in relation to amenities and activities such as parking, biking, fishing, hiking and scenic trails.
• Reserve pavilions at any of the Georgia Power Recreation Areas at Blanton Creek, Lawrence Shoals, Old Salem, Parks Ferry, Lloyd Shoals and Rocky Creek for a day use fee.
• Buy annual passes to any of the Georgia Power Recreation Areas.
