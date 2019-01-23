Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Finding a place to stay for the Super Bowl is going to be expensive for people coming in to Atlanta.
And it could be very lucrative for those of you willing to rent out your spare bedroom.
Michael Harvey is making three to five times more than he normally does. Even though it’s a lot, it’s half of what hotels are charging.
Harvey is known as an AirBNB super host.
Not only does he rent out the upstairs and downstairs areas of his Ormewood neighborhood home, he helps other hosts make more money.
Right now, all eyes are on the Super Bowl. With just days until kick off, he says the rental market is busy.
Harvey is already managing 6 properties that weekend.
Normally it’s two hundred dollars a night. His downstairs bedroom usually goes for $60-$70 dollars a night, was booked at $400.
This home is three miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Harvey says there is still time to list your property. You'll want to do it sooner because you'll have fewer guests to choose from.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.