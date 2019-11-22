ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On weeknights Modern Mystic is packed.
“When I opened this place, I didn’t know that if you put a crystal shop in the mall, in the bible belt if anyone would come and we have lines every weekend,” said owner Kelly Knight.
More than two years later, Knight said it’s one of the top selling stores in the market.
“We’ve been growing every month in double digits ever since,” said Knight.
Knight told CBS46, young people are exploring the ancient study of stars and planets now more than ever.
“It seems people may not be resonating with the religion they grew up with, but they still have that desire for a spiritual connection and so they’re looking for other modalities,” said Knight.
Knight believes the recent resurgence of astrology is driven by millennials looking to explore themselves.
“They use it more as a tool for self-reflection instead of for details and concrete information,” said Knight.
Astrologer Brittany Binowski said it’s more complex than reading your horoscope in a magazine.
“That’s only a very small portion of what actually goes into astrology,” Binowski told CBS46.
We asked her to show us, how it worked. She said it starts with a birth chart. Binowski then interprets the map and forms a comprehensive picture of your personality and life events.
Experts told CBS46 this is more than just a trend in astrology, it’s a metaphysical movement including crystals rituals and taro as well.
“We’re not here to convince anyone that things are real or not, we’re here as an option for people,” said Knight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.