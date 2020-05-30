ATLANTA (CBS46) - As dawn breaks Saturday on the City of Atlanta, residents will see a new look. Hours of demonstrations lead to retail stores taking a beating on top of the one they are already taking from COVID-19.

Some businesses began boarding up overnight after crowds smashed windows and ripped off doors. Other businesses will get their first glimpse Saturday at daybreak. Looters cut a swath of damage which Atlanta may not have since General Sherman’s March to the Sea military campaign.

Atlanta police continues to assess the damage to its force. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields spoke to protesters during the afternoon. Her conversation in the streets with those wanting answers, eased some minds, but not all. A turn during the early evening cut a wave of destruction from downtown Atlanta to Buckhead.

Looters broke into jewelry stores, grocery stores, coffee shops and even a mattress store. Police property was not overlooked. Protesters caused extensive damage to patrol vehicles. Buildings in the area of Centennial Park Drive and Marietta Street looked like a war zone for at least nine hours. SWAT teams lined the streets armed with shields, masks and tear gas as protesters threw bricks, bottle of water, knives and shot BB guns at them. At least four Atlanta police officers are recovering from being injured trying to protect Atlanta.

The number of arrested from the Friday night melee is still being tallied. Stay with CBS46 News, we will update our coverage as more details are released.

