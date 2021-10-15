ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Francisco Giants 2-1 in Game 5 of NL Division Series, advancing to face Atlanta in the National League Championship Series.
The first game starts Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta at 8:07 p.m. This is the second year that the two teams play in NLCS.
Game 2 will also be held at Truist Park on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7:37 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now on the Braves website.
Read more about how the LA Dodgers pulled off such a historic win here.
