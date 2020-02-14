FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was anything but a money grab Friday afternoon when $700,000 went up in flames on westbound I-285 at Jonesboro Road.
Just before 4 p.m. Atlanta Police and fire crews blocked off traffic to extinguish the flames consuming a BRINKS armored truck.
The driver told police she noticed smoke coming from inside the truck and quickly pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate. When she and her passenger exited the vehicle to call police it went up in flames.
No one was inured.
