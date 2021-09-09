Jabari Damany Glover

Jabari Damany Glover

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing South Fulton man. 

32-year-old Jabari Damany Glover was last seen leaving his home for a walk in the Cedar Grove Village community area on Sunday, September 5. 

Police say his mother last spoke with him around 2 a.m. on Monday, September 6 and he told her that he was lost in the woods.

The City of South Fulton Police Department reported that they have used every resource available to locate Glover, however, he is nowhere to be found. Glover was described wearing a sweat pant with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts Glover you are asked contact the City of South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.