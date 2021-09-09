SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing South Fulton man.
32-year-old Jabari Damany Glover was last seen leaving his home for a walk in the Cedar Grove Village community area on Sunday, September 5.
Police say his mother last spoke with him around 2 a.m. on Monday, September 6 and he told her that he was lost in the woods.
The City of South Fulton Police Department reported that they have used every resource available to locate Glover, however, he is nowhere to be found. Glover was described wearing a sweat pant with a white t-shirt and sneakers.
If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts Glover you are asked contact the City of South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.
