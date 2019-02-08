ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A new lottery ticket may help get homeless veterans of the street.
State Rep. Sandra Scott said under her proposed legislation the proceeds from the newly created lottery ticket would go directly to homeless vets to help with housing and other needs.
“What I’m doing is asking the lottery corporation to create a lottery tickets for veterans," said Rep. Scott.
Scott said five states already have a similar program and this will not affect current lottery funding.
“It’s will not impact the Hope Scholarship at all. It’s just an avenue to create revenue to help military veterans,” added Scott.
And the proposal has those who work to solve to homeless veteran problem celebrating.
“We’re excited. This is a great opportunity, anytime you can provide resources that are specifically for the veterans that’s a good thing because we have roughly 100 to 200 veterans that are homeless every night”, said Jarrad Turner, with the Warrior Alliance.
The legislation is still in its early stages, no word yet on if and when it will make it to the house floor for a vote.
