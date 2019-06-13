COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wanted by authorities in Louisiana for being the alleged gunman in a fatal shooting was nabbed by Cobb County deputies on Tuesday.
Jules Johnson Clinton II was apprehended on May 11 -- outside of Dave & Busters -- after leading deputies on a brief foot chase in Marietta.
Clinton allegedly shot a man in the head on May 19 outside of Gloria's Bar in Slidell. The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Melvin Webb.
Clinton is awaiting extradition to St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will charged with murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
