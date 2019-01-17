COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Another "Love & Hip Hop" alum finds himself in trouble with the law.
Music producer and rapper Raymond Scott, most commonly known as Benzino" pleaded guilty to several charges Thursday morning that stemmed from a felony drug case out of Cobb County in 2017.
Cops raided Scott's home and found drugs inside. He was charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies, felony possession of six MDMA pills, and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.
Cobb County officials tells CBS46 the producer was sentenced to two years probation and fined $500 plus surcharges.
