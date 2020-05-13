ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" cast member Maurice "Arkansas Mo" Fayne has been charged with bank fraud after federal agents accused him taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Fayne is accused of collecting $2,045,800 through Flame Trucking. On the PPP application, Fayne claimed to have 107 employees that totaled a monthly payroll of $1,490,200. The application was submitted April 15 with a request for $3,725,500.
“The defendant allegedly took advantage of the emergency lending provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program that were intended to assist employees and small businesses battered by the Coronavirus,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “We will investigate and charge anyone who inappropriately diverts these critical funds for their own personal gain.”
The program intended to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during the pandemic has been met with scrutiny for business owners who have been unable to collect funds.
Within days of receiving the money the 37-year-old used $1.5 million on jewelry, a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith lease, child support and to make loan payments.
“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
During an interview with federal agents on May 6, Fayne said he only used the funds to cover payroll and other business expenses. However on May 11 a search of his Dacula residence resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in cash, $9,400 that Fayne had on him and the jewelry purchased with the PPP funds.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Atlanta Complex Financial Crimes Task Force supported by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, and the Small Business Administration-Office of the Inspector General.
