'Love is Blind': Whose romance fizzled out, and whose is full bloom?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- 'Love is Blind' was shot right here in Atlanta, so of course the cast is here at City Winery in Ponce City Market for the season finale viewing party.
The Netflix hit show is a wild new reality series where we see single get engaged without every seeing their partner in-person.
How crazy is that!
Today, Netflix finally released the almost 90-minute finale episode, bringing together the participants for the first time since filming the show. The kicker is ... the audience finally finds out which couples are still together 15 months after the show actually filmed. To bring you more of a 'behind-the scenes' look, we're talking to two popular contestants, Lauren and Cam, about their experiences on the show.
If tonight's final episode does not suffice your addiction to this show, don't fret, more will be revealed during the reunion.
'Love is Blind' will debut that episode on Thursday, March 5 on Netflix's YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.