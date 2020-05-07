Love prevails for couple celebrating their virtual wedding

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “You always got to make the best out of a difficult situation… life gave us lemons and we made lemonade,” says the bride Priscilla Rosell.
She and her husband added a virtual touch to their postponed wedding ceremony.
“It wasn’t our original vision but at the same time I’m so thankful we were still able to have our day,” she added.
Together Rosell and groom Wesley Fulbright worked together to plan a backyard ceremony in just four days.
“We decided that day, the next day we were down at the probate court getting the marriage license,” says Fulbright.
Using an iPad for photos…
“Or sister-in-law, she was our photographer and we have no shortage of pictures we have over 500 pictures that were taken that day, “said Rosell.
A vanity served as a guestbook table.
“Thankfully our brother he was able to get ordained online so we had an officiant ready to go,” said Fulbright.
Fulbright’s daughter served as the bridesmaid, ring bearer and maid of honor, and even their dog Tallulah Mae was a flower girl.
“For me it was really special because it was just intimate and it was in the backyard. It was simplicity but it was perfect.”
It seems no matter the distance coronavirus cannot quarantine the love and support they have from their family.
“I’m glad they still chose to do it even though we didn’t get to be there, because it’s about them. I’m glad they still got to spend that moment together and not let what’s going on in the world change their plans," said friend of the bride Kristy Krager.
In a time of uncertainty they let their love prevail.
“Just appreciate what you have now because you never know. Tomorrow is not guaranteed and important things are really what’s already in front of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.