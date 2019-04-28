WALTON CO, Ga (CBS46) -- A lovelorn sheep lonely for its mate is now on the lam.
The lone sheep was spotted early Sunday along Highway 78 near Monroe in Walton County. The lonely lamb had refused to leave the pasture, despite efforts by several animal enthusiasts.
On Thursday, the sheep’s mate was hit by a car, and is on the mend at an animal rescue facility. The owner thinks it’s waiting for its lost love to return.
Sunday night, the sheep made a break for it, wandering into Loganville. Maybe looking for love?
Three police officers were dispatched to try to coral the lovesick animal.
