Troy, Ala. (CBS46)-- From Atlanta and small towns across the south, people traveled to Troy Alabama to celebrate the late Rep. John Lewis.
Bruce Griggs traveled from Atlanta to bring a card to the Trojan Arena at Troy University Saturday morning. "Congressman Lewis was my hero," he explains.
"John was different from the rest of the family, and he would have thoughts that all of the troubles he got himself into would change the world," Lewis' younger brother, Freddie Lewis, recalled during Saturday's celebration of life.
Family and friends sat feet apart in the memorial service entitled "Celebrating The Boy From Troy”—a moniker given to Lewis by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, when Lewis first met him.
Lewis had aspired to attend Troy for college but they wouldn’t acknowledge his application because he was Black. He wrote Dr. King seeking help trying to integrate the school that ignored him.
Decades later Troy University would seek to right the wrong--awarding Lewis one of his many honorary doctorate degrees. Now hosting the first of a week of memorials
"He’s always been an activist, even when we was growing up. He was always that way, preaching so it’s just a wonderful feeling to know that everybody has so much respect for him," says Lewis' sister, Ethel Mae Lewis Tyner. "I thought about it this morning, last night, the boy from Troy went to Washington and now he’s back—coming back home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.