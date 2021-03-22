Fai Mack and her family are sadly one of many in Atlanta coping with the murder of a loved one.
“I mean I’m on my knees every-day (praying),” said Glenda 'Fai' Mack, who's grandson was murdered in February.
Just over a month ago, her 12-year-old grandson David Mack was found shot to death in a creek.
“There’s just so many kids that have been killed in Atlanta, and no one is talking, no one is finding anything, it’s just, it’s not a good track record,” said Fai.
Last year the city saw a record number of murders, 157, a number not seen since the 90s.
Today Atlanta police shared numbers with the city council that show 2021 is already looking deadly with the murder rate up nearly 50 percent when compared to the same time last year.
Rape in the city is also on the rise, up 30 percent, in the last 28 days it’s up a staggering 320 percent.
“So we know that the reporting rates are extremely low so we don’t know exactly what the overall rates are but probably much higher than what’s even being reported,” said Jennifer Bivins the CEO and President of the Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault.
Violent crime in the city is set to be a Major topic during this year’s mayoral race. And while advocates and those affected say talking about these problems is a good start, they say the city is at a dangerous crossroad.
“It shames me, it horrifies me, you know, I just don’t feel very comfortable in Atlanta,” said Fai.
The family said David's case is at a stand still at the moment with no new leads or evidence. They feel someone out there knows something and needs to do the right thing and come forward.
For those advocating for the victims of rape and sexual assault, next month is the biggest month, hoping to bring greater awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness month.
