ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tears from a grieving community, urged Georgia lawmakers to put people over politics and see past the number of rising COVID-19 deaths, and instead, listen to the names.
“It’s important we continue to fight for them even in death. Our local state and federal government need to understand that we will not back down,” said one family member.
Granddaughter Tia Cierra McNair says like her, many loved ones are taking a stand and putting a face to the number.
“Pleasant William Wesley is one of the people that passed from COVID. He’s not a number,” said McNair Thursday evening.
Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives unveiled the “Loved Ones Not Numbers” memorial wall featuring 5,000 broken hearts symbolizing 5,132 loved ones and counting.
“A lot of people seem to think that it’s just going to disappear or it’s fake, but it’s not. We had eight family members in the hospital that had the COVID virus and unfortunately my father didn’t make it out," said McNair’s Mother.
Chair of the “Loved Ones Not Numbers” Campaign Jana Johnson-Davis says she hopes the visual will start a wave of change and impact people especially the governor.
“We’re asking to mandate masks throughout the state, to close bars and clubs, to limit indoor restaurant dining. It’s a limit, large gatherings to 10 people. At the very least those things would help to save lives.”
