Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Especially low voter turn out for the race for Atlanta's District 3. There are 22,000 registered voters in district but only 100 made it out to early voting.
Tuesday is the special election day for Atlanta's District 3. Voters are tasked with finding a replacement for the councilman many in the district would call a legend, Ivory Lee Young Jr.
“He was huge in the community are his presence alone just the way he was with me motivated people the way he work with people was was was was amazing,” Rommel Chatman said.
Rommel Chatman told CBS46 News he knew Young well. He even attended his funeral. He said choosing the right person to replace Young is an extremely important decision for the district. We told him about the low early voter turn out.
“It’s not that surprising to me. This has been an underserved area in Atlanta for a long time. I don’t feel like the citizens feel like their voice is being heard anyway,” Chatman explained.
CBS46 News headed south to the other side of the district to see if folks were surprised there.
We found more of the same. No surprises on this side either.
“I feel that there are a lot of people who aren’t educated about a lot of voter information or what's going on in the city,” Emily Kendall said.
Emily Kendall told CBS46 News regardless of how many voters turn out, she plans to make her vote count. Chatman said he also plans on voting no matter what.
