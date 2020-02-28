ATLANTA (CBS46)—Low-income Georgians are one step closer to receiving free dental services in Georgia.
According to a press release from State Representative Houston Gaines (R-Athens), the Georgia legislators passed House Bill 521, which is an effort to increase access to free dental care for low-income citizens in Georgia.
The proposed law would permit non-Georgia licensed dentists and dental hygienists who are licensed and are in good standing in other states to provide dental treatment and services to low-income Georgians on a volunteer basis.
This bill would authorize temporary, limited licenses to dentists and dental hygienists to practice dentistry in Georgia under the direct supervision of a Georgia-licensed dentist at free and charitable event.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Gaines and passed the House with a vote of 162-0 on Wednesday.
“I am proud to lead this bipartisan effort to ensure that every Georgia family has greater access to quality health care in communities across our state,” said Rep. Gaines. “The unanimous passage of House Bill 521 in the House is a major victory for Georgia patients, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to open up another avenue to ensure that every Georgian can get the dental health care that they need.”
For more information on the legislation, please click:https://bit.ly/2VrZ8se.
