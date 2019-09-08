ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Ten Lowe's associates are in Charleston Sunday night, working in stores there so that employees in that area can focus on their families and homes in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
The members of the emergency relief team come from Lowe's stores across metro Atlanta, from Douglasville to Canton.
More than 100 associates from Lowe's stores across the Southeast left their own homes to help communities affected by the hurricane.
Lowe's also announced it is donating $1 million to support disaster relief efforts along the U.S. coast as well as the Bahamas.
The company also shipped more than 6,000 truckloads of emergency supplies to help customers.
