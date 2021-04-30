ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Lowe’s Improvement Stores across metro Atlanta are gearing up to hire nearly 1,000 new associates as its busy season arrives.
The company is hiring seasonal, part-time and full-time associates to fill open positions for cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.
Lowe’s National Hiring Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 at Lowe’s stores across the metro.
No reservation or resumes are required, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe’s by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.