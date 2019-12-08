LSU clinches top spot in College Football Playoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The No. 1 LSU Tigers will return to Mercedes Benz Stadium to play No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. This is the 52nd year for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl which will be held on Dec. 28. Game time will be announced Sunday afternoon and will either be set for 4 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET.
“The road to the National Championship once again comes through Atlanta this year as we host our second College Football Playoff Semifinal,” said Bob Somers, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “Both of these teams have had outstanding seasons and we are thrilled to welcome them to Atlanta, the Capital of College Football, where they will face off with the chance to march on to glory and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship.”
LSU will be making its first-ever College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance, while Oklahoma will play in its third consecutive Semifinal and fourth overall.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better game with the Big 12 champion against the SEC champion,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “We’ve got a showdown between two storied programs that have combined for 10 National Championships and 65 conference championships, and feature two of the nation’s most prolific offenses led by two of the country’s best quarterbacks.”
Oklahoma will be making its first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while this will mark LSU’s seventh appearance in the game, tying the Tigers for the second most appearances of any team in the Bowl’s history. The Tigers currently have more wins in the Bowl than any other team, posting a 5-1 record to date, with their last appearance coming in 2012 against Clemson. This year’s matchup also represents only the second Big 12 vs. SEC matchup in the Bowl’s 52-year history, and the first since 2014 when No. 6 TCU defeated No. 9 Ole Miss.
This will mark only the third time the Sooners and Tigers have faced off and the first time since the BCS National Championship Game in January 2004 when LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14.
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play No. 3 Clemson Tigers on December 28th in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, AZ.
The winners of the Peach and Fiesta Bowls will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
