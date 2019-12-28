ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A small plane headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five people Saturday.
A witness near the tragic accident said, “when I heard about it was heartbreaking a family member of us lost another family member and it's heartbreaking and we went in for him."
Among those dead was WDSU-TV Sports reporter, Carley Ann McCord, 30, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
A statement from LSU’s Football Coach Ed Orgeron:
"There was a tragedy i was the one that had to tell coach here's what i told i told what happened and here's what he said coach we're going to get through this obviously he was distraught but he called a great game today so just goes to show you the integrity and the grit and character of the men on our football team."
The only passenger to survive the crash was 37-year-old Stephen Wade Berzas, according to authorities. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital and was reported in critical condition.
Officials have released the identity of the victims to be Ian E. Biggs, 51, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael Walker Vincent, 15.
