President Donald Trump spent Saturday night in Georgia to ostensibly help Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their runoff election campaigns. But he spent much of his time airing alleged grievances and what Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan labeled "mountains of misinformation" about the election in Georgia that could put the GOP's hold on the Senate in peril.
Trump spoke for nearly two hours and declared at least twice he won the Georgia election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. He also took multiple shots at Governor Brian Kemp just hours after the president tried to get the governor to call a special session of the legislature to overturn the election results in Georgia. Trump went so far as to say Kemp could do more to help him if the governor "knew what the hell he was doing."
While Kemp has been quiet in the face of Trump's all out assault on the election and the election results in Georgia, Lt. Gov. Duncan didn't hold back when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper about the president's words.
"I worry that this continuous you know fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position with regards to the January 5 runoff," Duncan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process, they're only hurting it. And Jake, I worry we are handing off a playbook to the Democrats for January 5 and certainly I can't think of a worse playbook to hand off over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats."
Biden won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State in nearly three decades. Kemp certified the results of Biden's victory on November 20, following a statewide audit, which included a hand-count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the election.
However, Kemp has not publicly said the results were correct, accurate, or if he supports the actions of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The Secretary of State was also blasted by Trump for his post-election actions or lack of action with regards to Trump's repeated criticisms.
Republicans had been concerned that Trump could depress voter turnout among his base in the state's crucial runoffs if he continued to speak out against Georgia's election system and attack Kemp. Trump did say several times during his nearly two-hour long remarks in Valdosta that it was important for Republicans to vote in the runoff election and keep the Senate in GOP hands.
Monday is the final day for voters to register to vote in the January 5 Senate runoff election. The runoffs will have both Senate seats up for grabs with Senator Kelly Loeffler facing off against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock; while the other race pits Senator David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
