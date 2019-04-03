ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) One day after the end of the 2019 Legislative session Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan sat down to talk about the outcome.
Specifically, he talked about the airport takeover bill that didn’t take off.
“I think oversight is a healthy narrative,” Duncan said. “But I think if we see additional corruption cases arise or indictments arise or something we can’t foresee show up I think the conversation will continue.”
It's a big enough issue he says Senator Burt Jones, who introduced it, could bring it again next year.
“He was very passionate about it and he got the support of the overwhelming majority of senators to move forward with that idea,” Duncan said. “It just never, I never felt like it, had the support over in the house or in the governor’s office.”
What did have support of the governor was the Abortion Heartbeat Bill which passed and is awaiting his signature. It was controversial with some in the movie industry, including actress Alyssa Milano who showed up at the capitol, speaking out against it.
“The heartbeat bill in my opinion and I believe a majority of Georgians opinion is that we are getting that policy right,” Duncan said. “That is more important to me than the politics around it. So we’ll continue to put our best foot forward. I think georgia is a great business friendly state to do business in.”
As this session ends, the lieutenant governor already has issues in mind for his agenda next year.
“We introduced a term limit bill for the lieutenant governor’s office,” Duncan said. “I think that is going to be a good opportunity for us to get that across the finish line next year.”
