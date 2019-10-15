ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Chris Bridges, known professionally as Ludacris, will join Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) this fall as an artist-in-residence.
Drawing on his vast experience in the film and music industries, Bridges will work closely with CMII professors, focusing on entrepreneurship in music and film, as well as mentoring students.
“Chris is an incredibly talented artist and has so much industry knowledge to share,” CMII executive director Brennen Dicker said in a press release. “We are excited to see how our students, and really the entire institute, will benefit from this great new partnership.”
CMII, which launched in 2014, prepares students for careers that transcend traditional degree programs and connect them with Atlanta’s booming film, music and video game industries.
Bridges, who attended GSU before he became a major recording star, said he feels connected to the university and where it is going.
“Georgia State is one of the most innovative and diverse universities in the country,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine a better place to work with students than CMII.”
The multi-platinum, GRAMMY® award-winning artist, actor and entrepreneur has sold more than 20 million records worldwide. He executive-produced and hosted the television show “Fear Factor” for three seasons and has had acclaimed performances in film (“Crash, Hustle & Flow”) as well as television (“Law and Order – Special Victims Unit”).
Bridges is currently shooting the ninth installment of the global box-office hit franchise, “The Fast and the Furious,” which will be released in 2020, and plans to drop his 10th studio solo album in 2020. He is also the founder of Disturbing tha’ Peace record label.
An avid philanthropist, in 2001 he founded The Ludacris Foundation (TLF), a platform to serve youth and families in our communities. TLF has been named as one of the top 20 “Leading Philanthropy Foundations” by Black Enterprise magazine. It has funded and supported more than $2.2 million in youth-focused programs and provided more than 105,000 hours in volunteer services. The foundation has funded more than $200,000 to help disaster survivors in Louisiana, Georgia and the Bahamas.
Bridges’ professional experience does not only encompass expertise in the music and film and television business, he is also a successful entrepreneur. Amongst his latest entrepreneurial ventures is the opening of his restaurant, Chicken + Beer, located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
