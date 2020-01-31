ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in a shoplifting case that happened at a clothing store in Atlanta.
Officers were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. after reports of a shoplifting call at the Lululemon in Ponce City Market.
The store manager told officers that a man entered the store and was seen stuffing nearly 20 items of clothing into his bags. The suspect then fled the scene on foot towards Glen Iris Drive.
During the investigation, Investigators recovered surveillance footage from the business and are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.